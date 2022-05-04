AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s east side that left a teen seriously injured.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Chesapeake Drive.

According to police, a 911 caller said the victim had been placed in a vehicle that left the scene. Officers found the vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Arlington Street with the 18-year-old victim inside.

The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital and was listed in serious condition as of Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, the victim was shot by an unknown male suspect who left the scene on foot with others.

They found shell casings and other evidence at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.