AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron teen was sentenced to prison for killing a 21-year-old on an Akron metro bus last year.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce sentenced 18-year-old Kavon Jackson to life in prison for the shooting death of 21-year-old William Howell.

The shooting happened at the bus transit center in downtown Akron in May 2021. According to investigators, then-17-year-old Jackson shot Howell 10 times during an altercation.

Howell later died in the hospital.

Akron officers later captured Jackson after a short police chase. He pleaded guilty to murder late last month.

He will be eligible for parole after 18 years in prison.