AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man and woman told Akron police two teens stole their vehicle at gunpoint at a gas station in the city.

It happened Monday, Feb. 6, at the Marathon gas station, 745 E. Archwood Ave., according to a news release from Akron police.

The 58-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were walking back to their car when they were approached by two unknown males believed to be between the ages of 16 and 19.

One of the teens, who was wearing a black coat and black pants and was armed with a gun, demanded their car keys. The other suspect wore a blue jacket, dark pants and white shoes, according to the release.

The victims handed over the keys to their SUV, a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, and the suspects drove away. The vehicle has not been recovered, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip (330-375-2847). Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677) Texting TIPSCO and the tip to 274637 Downloading the Akron Police Department app, by texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website.