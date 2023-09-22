Editor’s Note: The video above is about a local bus driver shortage.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is ongoing after a teenager was reportedly struck by a school bus in Ohio.

According to WLWT in Cincinnati, a student was reportedly riding their bicycle Thursday around 8 a.m. The collision happened just east of Cincinnati on Hamer Road in Brown County.

The bike rider is only being identified as a 16-year-old male. He was taken from the scene to a hospital with minor injuries.

The teenager is expected to be okay, according to WLWT.