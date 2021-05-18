Rape and carjacking suspect escapes custody in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The United States Marshals Service is asking for help finding 17-year-old Lavelle Spencer.

Lavelle Spencer

Spencer is wanted for escape from custody by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

He has several pending charges including rape, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Spencer is 5’10” and weighs 150 lbs.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information that can help law enforcement, call 1-866-4-WANTED.