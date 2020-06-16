Teen pulled from water after diving off Lake Milton boat dock dies

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WJW) – A 16-year-old who was pulled from the water at Lake Milton Sunday has died.

That’s according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

According to our Nexstar sister station, WKBN, a 16-year-old dove into the water from a boat dock and did not resurface.

Witnesses jumped in and pulled the teen from the water.

They performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The boy died at Akron Children’s Hospital Monday night.

ODNR is reminding everyone to be aware of local conditions, such as high or swift-moving water, that can pose additional safety risks.

