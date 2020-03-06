Teen pleads guilty to rape in downtown Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The suspect accused of raping a woman in a downtown Cleveland parking garage when he was 17 pleaded guilty on Friday.

Michael Hutchins, now 18, appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded guilty to rape, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, grand theft and escape in the four-month crime spree.

“This juvenile, through his lengthy violent record, has proven time and time again that he is incapable of being rehabilitated through the juvenile system. He is a violent crime-cyclone who has no regard for the law and anyone who comes into his path,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Cleveland Christian Home staff tried to take Hutchins back to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 9, 2018, but he escaped.

Prosecutors said he stole a woman’s purse at the Fifth Street Arcade on Feb. 14, 2019, then two hours later, took car keys from a man at a downtown gym.

Soon after, Hutchins attacked a woman in a parking garage on Prospect Avenue. Prosecutors said the victim was walking to her car after work when he threatened to shoot her, sexually assaulted her and dragged her into her car. While trying to drive away in the 51-year-old woman’s car, he hit a wall in the garage.

Hutchins took the victim’s phone, cards and money, then threatened to kill her if she called police, prosecutors said.

He will be sentenced on March 16.