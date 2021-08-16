Teen on mini-bike killed in Canton crash

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a mini-bike.

According to police, Saturday around 1 p.m. officers responded to 6th St NW and Shorb Ave.

Witnesses told police that a mini-bike driver headed northbound on Shorb was driving at a high rate of speed and didn’t stop at the stop sign at 6th St.

The mini-bike hit a car that headed westbound on 6th St., according to a press release from the police department.

The mini-bike driver died at the hospital.

He’s been identified as Gage Carroll, 17, of Canton.

Canton police say they’ve received several complaints about the bikes recently.

“In light of this terrible tragedy the Police Department would like to remind our community that these mini-bikes are not street legal and can be very dangerous,” Chief Jack Angelo said in a press release.

The Canton Metro Crash Team is investigating.