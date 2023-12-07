LAKELAND, Florida (WJW) – A 15-year-old student who was on his way to school was hit and killed by a school bus.

It happened in Lakeland, Florida on Tuesday morning.

Police say the bicyclist crossed the path of the school bus and was struck. The teen died at the hospital.

A GoFundMe account identified the teen as Jaxon Crabtree.

“We’re raising money for the family to cover funeral and medical expenses,” the page states.

There were eight passengers on the school bus at the time of the accident. No one else was hurt.

The bus driver has not been charged.

People who donated on GoFundMe shared their memories of Jaxon.

“Jaxon was a dear friend of mine who never failed to put a smile on my face,” wrote Carter Catalano.

Gage Nixon wrote, “We met over a video game and have become friends since then. He has introduced me to so many nice and talented people. I am so grateful to have known Jaxon.”

Some residents have asked for a temporary traffic signal at the location Jaxon was killed until a permanent safety fix can be made.