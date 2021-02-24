Teen, Ohio Natural Resource Officer die after incident at Rocky Fork State Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reporting the death of one of its Natural Resource Officers.

Jason Lagore was responding to a report of two people who fell through the ice near the North Shore boat dock at Rocky Fork State Park when he suffered a medical emergency.

Officer Lagore died at the hospital.

Officer Jason Lagore, Courtesy: Ohio Department of Natural Rescources

He leaves behind a wife, two young sons, and his K-9 partner Sarge.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz. “Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service.”

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy had fallen through the ice and was unable to get out of the water.

He’s in stable condition.

Divers recovered the body of a 16-year-old girl.

ODNR is leading the investigation into the incident.



