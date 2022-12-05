STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Officials are looking for a teen who left the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System over the weekend.

Deputies were called to 815 Faircrest Street SW in Canton at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a 17-year-old boy who left the facility, according to a release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The white male is about 6’4 tall and 210 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and red/black tennis shoes.

Officials say he is not believed to be dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or use the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.