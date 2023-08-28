AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 19-year-old Ravenna man has died after he was hit while walking on I-76 in the early morning hours.

According to Akron police, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Officials say a silver Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on I- 76 East, between E. Market Street and Canton Road, when the 37-year-old driver struck the pedestrian.

It’s not clear why the teenager was walking on the highway, said officials. He later died as a result of the impact.

The crash remains under investigation.