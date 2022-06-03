AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a 17-year-old male.

According to the medical examiner, the victim was found in the parking lot near the basketball courts of the I Promise School at 400 West Market Street just before 11 p.m.

According to police, the victim was with a group of friends who pulled into the school parking lot. Shortly after arriving, the victim and his friends became involved in a fight with at least 3 other males who were already on the property playing basketball. During the ordeal, the victim was knocked unconscious and brutally assaulted, police say.

The victim’s friends rushed home to call 911, which alerted the police to the situation.

Police say the victim had severe injuries. He was pronounced dead just minutes after he was found.

He has not been identified. Akron police have not released possible suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.