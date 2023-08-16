AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A teen was killed and a man was injured after a shooting in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

According to Akron police, officers were called to a shooting near E. Glenwood Avenue and Dan Street just after 4 p.m.

When they got there, officers found a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victims were driving in the area when suspects in another vehicle pulled up in front of them and opened fire before leaving the scene.

Officers recovered dozens of shell casings from the scene. Bullets even hit a home on Damon Street, but police say no one there was injured.

The victims’ names haven’t been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should reach out to the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.