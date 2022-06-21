PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Parma Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of S. Park Boulevard just before 3 p.m. for gunshot reports. When they got there, officers found a teen who had been shot.

Firefighters with the Parma Fire Department took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn’t been made public at this time.

According to investigators, several people were seen running from the scene and bullet casings were found in the street. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Detective JD Fullerton at (440) 887-7308 or the Parma Regional Dispatch Center at (440) 885-1234.