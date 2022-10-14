CURTICE, Ohio (WJW) – A 17-year-old from Genoa Township has died after the car she was driving went off the roadway, struck two mailboxes, and then a tree.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post is investigating the crash that happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to officials, Cassidy Sanders was driving eastbound on Cedar Avenue when she drove off the right side of the road and struck two mailboxes. She then overcorrected, according to officials, and drove off the left side of the road where she hit a tree.

Sanders was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.