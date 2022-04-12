SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Criswell Rd. and Salt Creek Rd. in Salt Creek Township.

According to investigators, the teen on the dirt bike was heading north on Criswell Road when the driver of a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica failed to yield at a stop sign.

State troopers say the dirt bike then ran into the Chrysler, throwing the driver and a 15-year-old passenger from the bike onto the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken by firefighters to a landing zone and flown by Life Flight to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They said the dirt bike driver and passenger weren’t wearing helmets at the time.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.