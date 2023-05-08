CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for a suspect after a teen was found shot to death in Cleveland Heights over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Desota Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man dead in a vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Sir Keonte Jackson.

According to investigators, police have one man in custody, but they’re looking for another.

Investigators issued a warrant for 19-year-old Tyaun Bogan, Jr., of University Heights, for Jackson’s murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883.

The case remains under investigation at this time.