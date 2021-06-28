Teen killed in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy.

Sunday evening around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Elma St. in Akron for a shooting report.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, officers found a 17-year-old outside with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the hospital about a half hour later.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help police, the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.