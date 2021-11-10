Teen killed in 2-truck crash in Wayne County, OSHP reports

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate after an 18-year-old was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

Troopers from OSHP’s Wooster post arrived at the crash scene on State Route 21 near Clinton Road around 6:30 a.m. after a pick-up truck and a commercial truck collided.

An initial investigation found that the driver of the commercial truck drove through a stop sign, went over a paved median and hit a Chevy Silverado on the left side. The pick-up went off the road into some grass on the side of the intersection.

The 18-year-old driver of the pick-up was initially severely injured, troopers said. The teen was freed from the vehicle by Chippewa Township first responders and taken to Akron General Hospital, where he reportedly died from his injuries. The teen, who was from Navarre, was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 58-year-old male driver and another passenger in the other truck were reportedly not injured in the crash.

Troopers said impairment is not to believed to be a factor in this particular incident.