Teen killed, another teen arrested in Lorain gun violence

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Apple Ave. for a report of a shooting.

According to a press release, officers found a 16-year-old shooting victim and started first-aid.

The teen died at the hospital. He has not been identified.

Police say they have a 17-year-old suspect in custody.

He has not been charged or identified at this time.

Lorain police say this is an active investigation.

If you have any tips that can help, call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440)204-2105.