AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 17-year-old faces drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

According to police officers stopped the vehicle for running stop signs and driving at a high rate of speed.

Police say the teen passenger had a backpack with 69 grams of marijuana and $46,000 in cash.

He’s being held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver was cited for traffic violations.

