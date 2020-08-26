Teen identified as victim in Route 8 crash involving tanker truck

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner reports that 18-year-old Jared Marcum from North Canton was killed in a crash on Route 8 Tuesday.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes between Howe and Tallmadge.

Marcum was in a vehicle that crashed into a tanker truck from Holland Oil and Gas.

The crash sent flames and smoke into the air, and gas was still on fire when it traveled through the city’s storm drains and into the Cuyahoga River.

Police have still not said what caused the crash.

The EPA is investigating the environmental impact.

Summit County HAZMAT put oil booms on the river yesterday.

Summit Metro Parks suspended fishing in the area until Saturday as a precaution.

