AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old girl was injured by gunfire while riding in a car near a local apartment complex early Thursday.

Police responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the hospital to meet with the victim, who was grazed by the bullet on her upper body — a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release from Akron police.

Investigators learned the teen was a passenger in the back of a vehicle leaving Spring Hill Apartments along Everton Road, following “an altercation with unknown subjects,” the release reads. Another car pulled up alongside the car and an unidentified person fired at least one shot, striking the girl. Three others were in the car at the time, including the 31-year-old driver.

Officers recovered evidence from the scene in the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard, which is near the Harmon Avenue intersection. They’re now looking into the circumstances of the shooting and working to identify the suspect, according to the release.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website