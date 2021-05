CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police confirms to the FOX 8 I-TEAM officers are investing after a teen was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and leg. It happened near E. 79th Street and Hough Avenue.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.