SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Officials say a 55-year-old Fremont man has died after he was hit while riding a bike in Sandusky Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Hayes Avenue, east of Bush Street, just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Officials say a 19-year-old from Fremont was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan when he hit the man on the bike. Witnesses told troopers the man was stopped in the roadway when he was hit.

Officials say alcohol appears to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.