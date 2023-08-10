Editor’s Note: The video above is about a crossing guard shortage.

FRISCO, Texas (WJW) – A 15-year-old student in Frisco, Texas lost his life on his first day of school.

Landon Bourque, a sophomore at Frisco Heritage High School, was tragically killed while crossing the street near Roach Middle School at approximately 5:30 a.m., according to reports from the McKinney Police Department.

Authorities revealed that the driver involved in the accident stopped and helped, but tragically, the teen did not survive.

“Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones,” the school said in a statement.

The police department stated on Facebook that the incident remains under investigation.

NBC 5 reported that the young student was a member of the football team, and parents dropping their children off for football practice at that time expressed their shock, highlighting the darkness prevalent during those early hours.

Concerns were raised by residents, noting that the intersection in question lacked crossing guards at the time of the incident, according to NBC5.