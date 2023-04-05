***The video above is from a previous report saying West Geauga Schools were closed Tuesday after a student was arrested***

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained court documents stating an 18-year-old student had devised a plan to “shoot multiple students.”

That student, Brandon Morrissette, of Lyndhurst, is now facing an attempted aggravated murder charge in connection with taking a gun to school this week at West Geauga High School.

Documents filed with the charges in Chardon Municipal Court state Morrisette told police during multiple interviews about his plan.

The teen is also facing a charge of illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. The charge states he brought a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun to the school.

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz declined to comment on the matter.

Sources say the teen is in the hospital and it is not known when he will appear in court.

The teen is being represented by defense attorney Henry Hilow. Late Tuesday night, Hilow said he was just beginning to learn about the case and is looking at all the facts.

The teen was arrested at the school Monday. Shortly after his arrest, students at the high school were dismissed for the rest of the day and police kept an elevated presence at all West Geauga Local Schools.

All schools in the West Geauga Local School District were closed Tuesday out of an “abundance of caution” following a rumored threat on social media.

According to Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young, the department is investigating a threat that targeted the high school.