Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged in a deadly shooting on I-77 has been indicted on multiple charges.

Sirvonte Suggs, 18, was arrested last month for the August shooting.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs is suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun into an SUV while both vehicles were in the northbound lanes of I-77.

The SUV driver was shot multiple times before going over the median and crashing into a Mercedes in the northbound lanes.

23-year-old Marquise Banks of Akron was killed.

A summons from the Summit County Court of Common Pleas issued Tuesday lists 6 charges Suggs was indicted on, including murder and aggravated murder. All his charges have a firearm specification.

Suggs was booked in the Summit County Jail on December 11.