Teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in US Marshals sting

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) announced that a recent sting operation recovered several missing and endangered teenagers and led to 30 arrests.

The operation took place in the New Orleans area from October to December 24, 2021.

According to a press release, one teen recovered was 16. She was found living with several adults.

A 14-year-old was rescued from a motel with a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators believe they may have been sex trafficking victims.

They told police they were in another motel room with adult males who left them stranded.

Another 15-year-old was found who law enforcement believes may have been a victim of sex trafficking.

Investigators say she was living with her boyfriend and an adult and was regularly seen leaving the home to meet with adult males.

Two sisters, 15 and 16, were also found who investigators say may have been the victims of sex crimes.

Some registered sex offenders were arrested during the sweep.

Lorenzo Oliver had a warrant for the rape of a 12-year-old female. He’s believed responsible for other sex crimes, police say.

Investigators arrested several men for sex offender violations.

One of them was James Sorrell who was wanted on a warrant of failing to register for a conviction involving a 7-year-old.

They were among 30 arrested during sex offender compliance checks.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted with tips at (504)589-6872.