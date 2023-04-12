*Watch above for more top stories

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A teen reported missing in July 2022 has been located with a 41-year-old man in Columbus.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, authorities had been working with Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services since the 14-year-old girl was reported missing July 9, 2022.

The teen was featured on Fox 8’s ‘Missing’ segment in January.

USMS was able to recover the teen and identify the man with her Wednesday morning. The man is under investigation by local authorities. Charges are pending.

The teen will be safely returned to CCJFS.

“The continued efforts of our Missing Child Unit and the cooperation of local law enforcement led to this safe recovery,” U.S. Marshals’ Pete Elliot said in a release. ” Every day mattered for this 14-year-old girl. We can rest easy knowing she is safe.”