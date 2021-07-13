Teen girl killed in Ohio shooting; suspect is another teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A teenage girl was killed in a shooting in Columbus Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, officers responded at approximately 7:38 p.m. to the 1800 block of Ridgebury Drive.

Officers at the scene discovered the victim was involved in an altercation with another teenage girl, who allegedly got a gun and fired it, hitting the victim.

Police said both girls were 17 years of age or younger.

An off-duty medic at the scene helped officers render aid to the victim until EMTs arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

“Growing up, this wasn’t something that people were accustomed to,” Fuqua said. “But young people are so quick to pick up guns and I’m not really sure what the solution is or why they think that is appropriate to do, but we’ve got to figure out a way to put a handle on it.”

This is the seventh victim between the age of 13 and 17 to die due to violence in Columbus so far this year, and the 19th female, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said at the scene.