CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.

According to police, the teen’s body was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28.

Officials say a citizen reported spotting a vehicle parked in a field, near the 3700 block of West 22nd Street. The caller reported that both the vehicle’s engine and the windshield wipers were running.

When police arrived, they say they found 15-year-old girl inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials say a 16-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody and booked into the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.