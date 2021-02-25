Teen girl died saving her brother at Ohio state park; ODNR officer suffered a heart attack on his way to rescue them

HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old girl drowned after she and her 13-year-old brother fell through an icy lake in Ohio.

But officials say she was able to get him out of the water before she died.

An Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro on Tuesday also died.

Officer Jason Lagore suffered an apparent heart attack after arriving and fell into the water.

Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to Officer Lagore's family and his colleagues. In honor of his life and service, I've ordered flags lowered on public buildings and grounds in Highland County, and at the Statehouse, Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus. — Governor Mike DeWine

The children fell through the ice near a private dock on the north side of Rocky Fork Lake at the park in Highland County.

A contractor who happened to be in the area heard the 13-year-old boy crying for help and called 911.