Teen girl charged in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting death that happened on March 11.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Boulevard St. around 10:30 p.m. that night.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Imani Tolbert’s body.

He had been shot to death.

A 16-year-old girl who was an acquaintance of the victim was a person of interest early in the case, according to police.

They say after several interviews, detectives signed an arrest warrant for her.

The teen faces charges of murder and felony assault.

She’s been booked in the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

FOX 8 is not identifying her at this time because she is a minor.