AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say they have charged a teen for her role in a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Cromwell Drive around 11 a.m., where they found three people shot: two women, 18 and 43, and a 19-year-old man. All of their injuries were considered non-life-threatening at the time, police said, but they were taken to area hospitals.

Following an investigation, police learned the shooting began after an altercation in a parking lot, with the 17-year-old girl starting the gunfire. The 19-year-old man then fired and the gunfire back and forth was what caused the injuries.

The 17-year-old has been charged with Felonious Assault, police said and she has been moved to the Summit County Detention Facility.

Police said all gunshot victims are now in stable condition but that the man’s injuries are critical.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be made at 330-434-COPS.