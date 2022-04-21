CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– Officers arrested a 16-year-old boy who brought a handgun to Cuyahoga Falls High School on Thursday, police said.

School officials received a tip that a student had a weapon on the property and notified the school resource officer. Police said they found the teen had an unloaded gun and a separate magazine with seven rounds.

The teen was charged with illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapons on school premises and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Court detention center.