Teen found shot to death in Akron yard

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a 17-year-old male.

Akron police responded to an apartment building Monday around 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Clifford Ave.

According to the medical examiner, the teen was found in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has not been identified.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.