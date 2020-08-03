Teen found alive in woods 8 days after disappearance

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — An 18-year-old was found alive in the woods eight days after she was last seen in Washington state.

Gia Fuda, of Maple Valley, Washington, was reportedly last seen on July 24. Her car was located off a highway and it was out of gas. Her purse was found in her vehicle but her cell phone was not powered on, authorities said. They called her disappearance “suspicious.”

The King County Sheriffs Office and @KCSAR is actively searching for Gia Fuda. Her vehicle was located west of Stevens Pass on US Hwy 2. If you see Gia or have any info on her whereabouts please call KCSO at 206/296-3311 or 911. pic.twitter.com/D78SVZzcdl — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 26, 2020

#Update KCSO Major Crimes Detectives are now calling Gia’s disappearance suspicious.Her purse was found in her vehicle that ran out of gas but her cell phone is gone but not powered on. @KCSAR searched all day.Detectives are asking anyone with information please call 911. https://t.co/ZfZfAVMGGe — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) July 28, 2020

Sheriff’s deputies, along with other search and rescue crews, looked for Gia for days.

Then, on Saturday, after covering hundreds of miles, KOMO reports searchers found some clothing and shoes near a creek. They found her a short time later. Sgt. Ryan Abbott told the TV station, Gia was alert and conscious.

#Update Gia Fuda has been found ALIVE!! After 8 days missing she was just found by search and rescue crews. Amazing job by search and rescue and everyone involved who helped to find Gia. Media update at Ranger Station off HWY 2. Call me for ETA. https://t.co/gOqbK3ATEa — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) August 1, 2020

Gia’s family told KOMO that their daughter is recovering in the hospital. She has some scrapes and scratches and is dehydrated.

“She said she ran out of gas and just pulled over real quick and locked the door. She was trying to find a bridge to go over in Skykomish but she was on the wrong side of the road. She thought she could hike up and find a bridge and yeah, that didn’t work out,” Gia’s mom, Kristin Fuda, told the TV station.

Kristin said during the time Gia was lost, she drank water from a creek and ate berries.

