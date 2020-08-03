Teen found alive in woods 8 days after disappearance

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — An 18-year-old was found alive in the woods eight days after she was last seen in Washington state.
Gia Fuda, of Maple Valley, Washington, was reportedly last seen on July 24. Her car was located off a highway and it was out of gas. Her purse was found in her vehicle but her cell phone was not powered on, authorities said. They called her disappearance “suspicious.”
Sheriff’s deputies, along with other search and rescue crews, looked for Gia for days.
Then, on Saturday, after covering hundreds of miles, KOMO reports searchers found some clothing and shoes near a creek. They found her a short time later. Sgt. Ryan Abbott told the TV station, Gia was alert and conscious.
Gia’s family told KOMO that their daughter is recovering in the hospital. She has some scrapes and scratches and is dehydrated.
“She said she ran out of gas and just pulled over real quick and locked the door. She was trying to find a bridge to go over in Skykomish but she was on the wrong side of the road. She thought she could hike up and find a bridge and yeah, that didn’t work out,” Gia’s mom, Kristin Fuda, told the TV station.
Kristin said during the time Gia was lost, she drank water from a creek and ate berries.
