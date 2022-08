CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police and EMS said an an 18-year-old man was fatally shot near Glenville High School.

Police responded to the 600 block of East 113th Street, near St. Clair Avenue at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police also received unconfirmed reports that a second victim may have been transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.