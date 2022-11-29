AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron teen charged in the death of a man on a metro bus in May 2021 has pled guilty.

Kavon Jackson, 18, of Akron, pled guilty to murder charges for the shooting death of 21-year-old William Howell, according to a press release from the Summit County prosecutor’s office.

The release says that Jackson, who was 17-years-old at the time, reportedly shot Williams 10 times after the two got into a fight on the bus at the bus transit center in downtown Akron.

Williams died later at the hospital.

Akron police captured Jackson after a short chase, according to the release.

Jackson’s sentencing is scheduled for December 6 at 10 a.m.