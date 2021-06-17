Teen ejected from ATV in Richland County crash

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving an ATV and a passenger van.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in Sandusky Township in Richland County on Thrush Rd. south of Beam Rd.

According to OSHP, a teen on an ATV entered the roadway from a yard.

He was hit by the driver of a passenger van.

The teen was ejected and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.