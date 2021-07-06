Teen drowns at Villa Angela Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Police are investigating a drowning at Villa Angela Beach.

13-year-old Omarion Baker of Canton was swimming there Monday evening.

Police say he swam out of the designated swim area and went under the water.

Cleveland Fire reports witnesses told them the child was under the surface of the water for about 40 minutes.

First responders recovered Omarion and took him to the hospital, where he died, according to the medical examiner.

A father and two children drowned at Wallace Lake last week.