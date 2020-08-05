SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-77.
It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.
An 18-year-old driver was headed north on I-77 in Green when he hit a pedestrian who was in the road.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not been identified.
The interstate was closed for several hours.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Teen driver hits and kills pedestrian on I-77 in Summit County
- Big Ten releases football schedule; Ohio State to play Michigan Oct. 24
- Second stimulus checks: Sides hope to reach deal this week on package with $1,200 payments
- Weed is not good for your heart, studies say
- ‘That never leaves my mind’: Ohio approaches 100,000 coronavirus cases