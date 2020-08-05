Teen driver hits and kills pedestrian on I-77 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on I-77.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old driver was headed north on I-77 in Green when he hit a pedestrian who was in the road.

I-77 near Green

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

The interstate was closed for several hours.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8