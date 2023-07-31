MANTUA TWP., Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old male died after being pulled from the water at Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua Township Saturday.

According to Mantua Fire Chief Matt Roosa, rescue units were called at just before 5 p.m. A bystander was able to pull the teen out of the water, and CPR was in progress when crews arrived.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and later taken to a Cleveland hospital via medical helicopter after being resuscitated.

He later died, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Roosa, the teen apparently went swimming to try and retrieve a drifting kayak or small boat and went under the water.

Also Saturday, a 23-year-old man died after struggling in the water off Conneaut Township Park. Another swimmer was rescued.