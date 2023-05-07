ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged attempted murder-suicide that happened early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 9000 block of Ohio 269 near Strecker Road, according to information provided by Sheriff Paul Sigsworth with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Javon Brown, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were reportedly discussing their relationship when Brown pulled out a handgun. That is when Brown shot the girl in the head and then shot himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The girl was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. As of 9:30 a.m., she is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s detectives and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are treating the shooting as an attempted murder-suicide.

No further information was provided.