Teen dies, another seriously injured in 2-car crash: OSHP

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A teen boy has died and another was life flighted from the scene of a two-car crash in Ottawa County on Friday.

It happened around 6 p.m. on SR 19 south of West Oak Harbor Southeast Road in Salem Township.

Troopers say a Chevy Malibu going northbound on SR 19, slid sideways into a Chrysler 200 in the southbound lane, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old driver of the Chevy, who was not wearing a seat belt, had incapacitating injuries and was life flighted to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital. The 17-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, died on the scene, the release says.

The 34-year-old driver of the Chrysler had minor injuries.

Officers continue to investigate the crash.