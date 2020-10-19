Teen dies after shooting at Akron house party

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened at a house party.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Sarcee Ave. around 12 a.m. Sunday.

According to a press release from Akron police, officers found a 19-year-old man in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim died at the hospital.

Police say there had been a fight at the party prior to the shooting.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490.

