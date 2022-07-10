BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating after a teen died from drowning in a Barberton pond Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. while two people were swimming in a pond in the 600 block of S. Van Buren Avenue.

According to investigators, first responders were called to the scene after the victim went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The Barberton Fire Department and dive teams from Coventry Township and New Franklin recovered the victim, identified as 19-year-old Oscar Ramirez.

He was taken to the Barberton Citizen’s Hospital where he later died.