CLEVELAND (WJW) — A teenager shot at a drive-thru on Cleveland’s east side over the weekend has died, police have confirmed.

The incident took place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with first responders being called to the 10300 block of St. Clair Avenue after reports a young person was wounded.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to University Hospitals, where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, police said, and homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Police said they believe the victim had left his vehicle and approached the suspect, who he did know, and the two exchanged words leading to the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as a 14-year-old boy, but police said they have not made an arrest.